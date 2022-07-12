Blood drive at Tomah Recreation Park July 20-21

Officials at Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center are asking the public to consider donating blood heading into a busy time of the year.

“During the summer months we see people on vacation and people unfortunately are not taking the time to donate blood,” said Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill. “While our blood supply is usually at its lowest, demand is at its highest.” Cogdill said officials see an extra need for blood due to an increase in accidents especially during the summer. She said a single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.

Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are joining forces by holding a two-day blood drive July 20-21 from noon to 5 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah. Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. While the process for whole blood donation usually takes about one hour, the blood collection itself is usually about 10 minutes.

The drives are being held at Tomah’s Recreation Park due to continued COVID-19 visitor restrictions at Tomah Health.

“We are extremely thankful to the Tomah Parks & Recreation Dept., for continued use of Recreation Park for our drives,” Tomah Health Marketing & Public Relations director Eric Prise said.

As an extra incentive, Prise said all attempting donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of frozen custard courtesy of Culver’s of Tomah.

“We appreciate the support from Culver’s of Tomah and their ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ program as a small way to thank our donors," Prise said.

Prise said donors are encouraged to register for a donation time at tomahhealth.org.

Cogdill said with the downturn in COVID-19 cases, donors are feeling comfortable going places and using vacation time and generally not taking the time to donate.

“My hope is that donors continue to see the need through the summer months and show up," Cogdills aid.