Blood drive Aug. 25-26 in Mauston

Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting a blood driveThursday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed. All donors will receive a free Versiti water bottle and sticker sheet.
Requirements for being a blood donor:
- Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)
- Feel well on day of donation
- Be free of major cold and flu symptoms
- Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years
- Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS
Tips to remember on donation day:
- Bring a photo ID, such as a driver’s license.
- Drink plenty of fluids prior to and following the donation.
- Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following the donation.
To make an appointment, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.
