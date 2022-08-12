 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood drive Aug. 25-26 in Mauston

Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting a blood driveThursday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed. All donors will receive a free Versiti water bottle and sticker sheet.

Requirements for being a blood donor:

  • Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)
  • Feel well on day of donation
  • Be free of major cold and flu symptoms
  • Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years
  • Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS

Tips to remember on donation day:

  • Bring a photo ID, such as a driver’s license.
  • Drink plenty of fluids prior to and following the donation.
  • Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following the donation.

To make an appointment, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

