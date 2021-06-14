Blood drive in Mauston June 28

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will host a community blood from Monday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone looking to donate is strongly encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Appointments allow the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected.

The Blood Center of Wisconsin is the sole provider of blood to the medical center, and Blood Center officials say the need for blood is critical across Wisconsin.

To make an appointment, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.

