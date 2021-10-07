Blood drive in Mauston set for Oct. 19

On Tuesday, October 19, Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hospital community room.
Anyone looking to donate is strongly encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Doing this allows the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected.
Requirements for being a blood donor:
- Be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent)
- Feel well on day of donation
- Be free of major cold and flu symptoms
- Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years
- Not have had any risk factors/behaviors associated with HIV/AIDS
Donors are asked to bring along photo identification, drink plenty of fluids prior to and following the donation and avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following the donation.
To schedule a donation appointment, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.