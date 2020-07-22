Blood drive July 30 at Tomah American Legion hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We're all in this together" is the theme of the Thursday, July 30 Red Cross blood drive in Tomah from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The drive has been moved to the Tomah American Legion Post 201, 800 Wisconsin Ave. An earlier Red Cross release said the drive would be held at First United Methodist Church.

To encourage donations, the Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film Wonder Woman 1984, due to hit theaters nationwide Oct. 2. Those who present to donate July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica package, which includes the golden lasso and a pair of gauntlets, identical to Wonder Woman’s from the film.

To make an appointment, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of donation from a mobile device or computer.

To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

