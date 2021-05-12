Blood drive May 27-28 at Tomah Recreation Park

Officials at Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center are asking the public to consider donating blood to meet demand heading into a busy time of the year.

“As we approach Memorial Day and the graduation season, it is urgent that we have a stable blood supply, which is currently not the situation,” Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill said.

Every day, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin needs to see at least 800 donors to meet the demands of area hospitals, Cogdill said.

With more people being vaccinated and getting out of their homes, Cogdill said attention has shifted away from blood donations.

“We need to do all we can to ensure that our community hospitals have the blood they need for their patients,” Cogdill said.

Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are joining forces by holding a two-day blood drive May 27 from noon to 5 p.m. and May 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.

The drives are being held at Tomah’s Recreation Park due to continued COVID-19 visitor restrictions at Tomah Health.