Blood drive May 27-28 at Tomah Recreation Park

Officials at Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center are asking the public to consider donating blood to meet demand heading into a busy time of the year.
“As we approach Memorial Day and the graduation season, it is urgent that we have a stable blood supply, which is currently not the situation,” Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill said.
Every day, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin needs to see at least 800 donors to meet the demands of area hospitals, Cogdill said.
With more people being vaccinated and getting out of their homes, Cogdill said attention has shifted away from blood donations.
“We need to do all we can to ensure that our community hospitals have the blood they need for their patients,” Cogdill said.
Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are joining forces by holding a two-day blood drive May 27 from noon to 5 p.m. and May 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.
The drives are being held at Tomah’s Recreation Park due to continued COVID-19 visitor restrictions at Tomah Health.
“We are extremely thankful to the Tomah Parks & Recreation Department, for continued use of Recreation Park for our drives,” Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said.
Prise said donors are encouraged to register for a donation time at tomahhealth.org
Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin, including Tomah Health.
BloodCenter officials remind the public that the blood donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus.
The SARS CoV-2 antibody test continues on all donations as part of standard testing.
Donors looking for more information regarding the antibody test can visit versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information#FAQs.