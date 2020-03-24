Blood drive moved to Tomah High School

Due to the large response of donors, the Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin blood drive at Tomah Health March 26 is being moved to the Tomah High School at 901 Lincoln Ave., Tomah.

Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said BloodCenter of Wisconsin staff is contacting all donors about the move and the possibility of rescheduling some appointments to a second blood drive tentatively scheduled Wednesday, April 1 at Tomah High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We are thrilled by the amount of people willing to donate blood and ask residents to be flexible as schedules change,” Prise said.

He said BloodCenter staff will screen of each donor prior to the blood draw while taking extra precautions to keep donors safe.

Prise said more than 120 people had already registered for Thursday's drive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.