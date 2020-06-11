Blood drives in Mauston June 16 and 25

On Tuesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 25 Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will conduct community blood drives from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
In order to maintain social distancing and accommodate other COVID-19 precautions, anyone looking to donate is strongly encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Doing this allows the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected.
To make an appointment, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit bdw.edu and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.
Donors are reminded to:
- Bring a photo ID such as a driver’s license.
- Drink plenty of fluids prior to and following the donation.
- Avoid strenuous physical exercise until the day following the donation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!