Blood drives in Mauston June 16 and 25

On Tuesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 25 Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston will conduct community blood drives from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

In order to maintain social distancing and accommodate other COVID-19 precautions, anyone looking to donate is strongly encouraged to make an appointment by midnight the night before the drive. Doing this allows the Blood Center of Wisconsin to know how many people are expected.