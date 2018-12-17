BloodCenter of Wisconsin officials are asking area residents to consider giving "the gift of life" by donating blood at Tomah Memorial Hospital Wednesday, Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This special drive is a great opportunity for families and relatives who would like to make the ultimate gift by donating blood at the holidays,” said Eric Prise, hospital marketing and public relations director. “It is also a way to accommodate residents who were unable to donate at our recent Nov. 30 drive.”
Prise said BloodCenter officials report that during the holidays, donations decline, but the need for blood increases.
To donate, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may donate with parental consent. Forms are available at Tomah Memorial, and online with the Blood Center of Wisconsin at bcw.edu.
Prise said appointments for the Dec. 26 drive are strongly recommended and can be made online at TomahHospital.org
