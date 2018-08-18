The Tomah School Board will review the budget it will send to the Aug. 27 annual meeting when it meets tonight (Monday) at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The board voted last month to approve a budget that goes before Tomah Area School District electors at the annual meeting for an advisory vote. The proposal cuts the property tax levy by 5.5 percent, which translates into a $56 tax decrease on a $100,000 property. The budget assumes a 1.5 percent increase in school district property values
The board will cast a binding vote in October after it receives final updates on property values and enrollment.
Other agenda items include:
- Review of 2018 homecoming week activities, which includes a 4 p.m. parade in downtown Tomah Friday, Sept. 21 followed by a 7 p.m. football contest vs. Onalaska.
- Annual report on the American Indian Language Revitalization grant.
- Activities report for Tomah High School and Tomah Middle School.
- Review status of hiring staff for the 2018-19 school year.
- Annual report on expulsion data.
- Acceptance of grants from Frank G. Andres Fund and Thomas Earle Fund.
- Annual report on alternative education programs.
- Resignations/approval of contracts.
Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., and the Personnel Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
