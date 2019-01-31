The Confederate flag is back on the Tomah School Board agenda.
The board will consider a "ban on the wearing or display of the Confederate flag during the school day on school property" when it meets Monday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Board members spent nearly an hour during its Jan. 21 meeting discussing whether to impose such a ban. Most who spoke during the meeting said the flag is a symbol of racism and treason and something that many students, particularly non-white students, find offensive and intimidating.
Opponents of the ban argue it infringes on free speech rights and cited a 1969 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that stated school districts "must be able to show that [their] action was caused by something more than a mere desire to avoid the discomfort and unpleasantness that always accompany an unpopular viewpoint."
Prior to the considering the ban, the board will take input from the public.
The board will also review "talking points and fact sheet" in advance of an April 2 referendum to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $1.5 million for the next four years and take action on open enrollment requests.
