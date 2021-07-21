Box office opens for ACT's 'Clue' performances in Tomah

The box office is open for Area Community Theatre’s production of Clue.

Performances will are set for Aug. 5-7 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. in the Tomah Middle School gymnasium. Starting July 19, tickets can be purchased at the ACT box office located at 907 Kilbourn St. in Tomah Monday through Friday from 2-5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 608-374-7469, visiting the ACT website at tomahact.com or at the door.

“If you like playing the board game Clue, you will certainly enjoy our play,” said ACT board member Rocky Shutter. “It is packed with mystery and many surprises. It is the perfect show for people who enjoy suspenseful plays with a dash of comedy added to the mix. We hope that many of you will attend the play in August.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Patrons who still have credits remaining on their flex packs from last year can still redeem them. New flex packs will also be on sale at the theater during box office hours.

