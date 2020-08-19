Boys & Girls Club of Tomah to celebrate 20th anniversary Aug. 20

Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin Tomah Club is turning 20 in 2020.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boys & Girls Club Tomah is inviting the entire community to help it celebrate by taking part in the BGC Tomah birthday parade Thursday Aug. 30. The parade is being held in lieu of hosting an annual gala gathering.
There will be two parades passing by the Tomah club at 105 W. Milwaukee St. The first is the Mid-Day Mosey from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the Evening Cruise from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The club’s goal is to have 2,020 people donate $20 each. If 2,020 people donate $20, the community will raise $40,400 for the children and families served by BGC Tomah. While the club hopes to inspire 2,020 people to donate $20, it welcomes larger donations and can offer special celebrations for businesses or individuals who want to provide a large gift as a challenge or match.
“We know that COVID-19 has impacted us all, but how it has impacted us is different, so some of us are not able to donate funds at this time. We still want to see you! We welcome people to take part in our parade and drop off well wishes through cards, notes or honks and waves!” said Karen DeSanto, executive director.
For those who are unable to drive by that day but still want to donate, donations can be made on the website at bgcwcw.org or by texting “Tomah” to 41444, follow the link and give.
For information on providing a match or challenge gift to go toward the fundraiser, contact Rose Dobbs, roser@bgcwcw.org or 224-402-2766.
