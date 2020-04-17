Boys & Girls Club of Tomah to fill the dinnertime gap

The Tomah Area School District is taking care of lunch.
Now the Boys & Girls Club of Tomah has stepped up to take care of dinner.
Starting Monday, April 20 the Boys & Girls Club will distribute meals from 4-4:30 p.m. from the club at 105 W. Milwaukee St.
The non-perishable meals are free for any child 18 years or younger, and site director Amy Whitwam said parents can pick them up without leaving their car. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
"It's free, it's nutritious," Whitwam said. "All are welcome. You don't have to be a Boys & Girls club member."
The club has been serving evening meals as part of its after-school program for years until it was forced to close last month by Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Whitwam said the closure left a gap that she and her staff had wanted to fill.
"We sent out a parent survey asking what their needs are, and meals − supper because the schools are already serving lunch − is something people requested," Whitwam said.
The Tomah club is part of Boys & Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin that also includes facilities in Baraboo and Reedsburg. Whitwam said Baraboo launched its meal distribution shortly after the shutdown began and is serving over 1,000 meals per day.
Tomah will start by packaging 100 per day, but Whitwam said the club will package more if the demand exists. She said her staff, which includes Jen Lisy, Chris Kenworthy and Maria Padilla, moved quickly once the club got approval from the state.
"I'm amazed at the hard work and dedication it took to make this happen," Whitwam said.
Each meal will follow nutritional guidelines by including dairy, meat, vegetable, fruit and grain. She said staff will be wearing gloves and masks while distributing the meals.
"We'll be preparing them, packaging them and distributing them as people drive by," Whitwam said.
In addition to the meals, the club will distribute "Club on the Go" packets every Thursday. They include art and academic materials to keep young minds engaged while classrooms remain empty.
It won't be the club's first distribution of food since the shutdown began. In late March, the club received 80 care packages from Walmart Distribution Center that were distributed to families with young children.
"One of the most difficult things for families is being able to leave the house when the kiddos are at home," Whitwam said.
She said the care packages came with a flower arrangement.
"I think for some, the flowers meant just as much as the packages," Whitwam said. "They appreciated the act of kindness. They appreciated that someone cared."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
