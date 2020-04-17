Boys & Girls Club of Tomah to fill the dinnertime gap

Tomah will start by packaging 100 per day, but Whitwam said the club will package more if the demand exists. She said her staff, which includes Jen Lisy, Chris Kenworthy and Maria Padilla, moved quickly once the club got approval from the state.

"I'm amazed at the hard work and dedication it took to make this happen," Whitwam said.

Each meal will follow nutritional guidelines by including dairy, meat, vegetable, fruit and grain. She said staff will be wearing gloves and masks while distributing the meals.

"We'll be preparing them, packaging them and distributing them as people drive by," Whitwam said.

In addition to the meals, the club will distribute "Club on the Go" packets every Thursday. They include art and academic materials to keep young minds engaged while classrooms remain empty.

It won't be the club's first distribution of food since the shutdown began. In late March, the club received 80 care packages from Walmart Distribution Center that were distributed to families with young children.

"One of the most difficult things for families is being able to leave the house when the kiddos are at home," Whitwam said.

She said the care packages came with a flower arrangement.