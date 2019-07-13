Three people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for assaulting a teen-ager during a June 25 brawl at a Tomah residence.
Police were called to a Carol Kay Street address, where a witness said a group of up to 15 people were attacking someone. Police interviewed the juvenile victim, who told police that he and another person were conducting a Snapchat conversation with Austin James Jewell, 18, Tomah. The conversation became confrontational, and Jewell went to the Carol Kay Street address between 4-4:30 p.m. The report says a fight broke out with Jewell getting the worst of the exchange. The teenager told police that Jewell said he would be back with friends.
Three hours later, the teenager said he was sitting on the front stairs when Jewell returned with 10-15 people. The teenager said he recognized only Jewell, William Tremaine Burcha Zahrte, 20, Warrens, and Daisy Maria Mendoza, 19, Wilton. The teenager retreated inside and attempted to barricade himself but the group pushed its way in.
During the altercation, the teen-age victim said Zahrte hit him and threw over a table while Mendoza broke a chair over the back of his head. The report said $523 worth of damage was done to the residence, including damage to a door and two broken collectible model cars.
A short time after the fight, police identified Jewell walking along Benton Street. The report says Jewell was shirtless and had significant bruising on his face. He allegedly gave police a false identity, but police recognized him from previous contacts. He was placed under arrest and was taken to Tomah Memorial Hospital after requesting medical attention.
Jewell, Zahrte and Mendoza were referred for physical abuse of a child, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and burglary. Zahrte and Mendoza were also referred for disorderly conduct. Jewell was also referred for obstructing an officer.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
