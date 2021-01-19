Breastfeeding class Feb. 2 at Tomah Health

Tomah Health has scheduled a virtual education class in February for expecting moms and soon- to-be-dads.
New mothers wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during a class Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.
The class will be held virtually using WebEx. Interested parents must register in advance by calling 608-377-8688.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.