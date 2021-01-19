 Skip to main content
Breastfeeding class Feb. 2 at Tomah Health
Breastfeeding class Feb. 2 at Tomah Health

Tomah Health has scheduled a virtual education class in February for expecting moms and soon- to-be-dads.

New mothers wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during a class Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

The class will be held virtually using WebEx. Interested parents must register in advance by calling 608-377-8688.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

