Breastfeeding classes April 7 at Tomah Health

New mothers interested in breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during a class hosted by Tomah Health Thursday, April 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

Mothers interested in learning about hydrotherapy or water birthing can learn how this technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience during a class Thursday, April 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Tomah Health. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers, before having a water birth.

Masks are required and class size is limited for all classes at Tomah Health. There is a $10 charge for each class. Registration is required by calling 608-377-8688.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

