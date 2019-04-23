A 55-year-old Brookfield man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fifth-offense drunk driving after hitting a deer April 22 on Interstate 90 between Tomah and Sparta.

Police were alerted to a crash shortly before 10 a.m. When a Wisconsin State Patrol officer arrived on the scene, the vehicle driven by Patrick T. Brah was disabled and still parked in the middle of traffic. The officer pushed the vehicle onto the shoulder and made towing arrangements.

Brah was transported to a gas station for a field sobriety test, which he reportedly failed. He was placed under arrest, transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital for a blood draw and later to the Monroe County Jail for booking.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.