A 55-year-old Brookfield man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fifth-offense drunk driving after hitting a deer April 22 on Interstate 90 between Tomah and Sparta.
Police were alerted to a crash shortly before 10 a.m. When a Wisconsin State Patrol officer arrived on the scene, the vehicle driven by Patrick T. Brah was disabled and still parked in the middle of traffic. The officer pushed the vehicle onto the shoulder and made towing arrangements.
Brah was transported to a gas station for a field sobriety test, which he reportedly failed. He was placed under arrest, transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital for a blood draw and later to the Monroe County Jail for booking.
