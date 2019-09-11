On July 11, 1979, Bubnich Motors opened its doors for business.
It was a small used car dealership that consisted of a strip of parking lot for vehicles and a small building that once made up a Phillips 66 gas station.
The size of the lot grew three times, with property purchases in 1981, 1987 and 1998 for a final lot size of about three acres with an 8,000-square foot building.
The business also grew and changed during that time with the addition of RVs in 1986 and the end of car sales in 1993.
Now the lot is empty. At the end of August, after just over 40 years in business, Joe Bubnich closed the doors and put the property up for sale to begin retirement with his wife, Linda.
Tina Thompson, executive director of the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau, said it’s sad to see Bubnich, a member of the Chamber for 32 years, step away from his long-time business.
“Businesses that are invested in the community for as long as they have been are pillars of the community. We’re sad to see them go but wish them the best in retirement,” she said.
Bubnich said he began his business at the age of 22 because he grew up in the car business.
“My dad was a Chevy-Buick dealer in Tomah in the 60s, and I wanted to get back into the car business, so I bought the Phillips 66 gas station here and remodeled the front and added a stall,” he said.
It has been a good business and it made for a nice life, Bubnich said. There have been good years and bad years, he said, but they always made it through.
“We got to go through high interest rates in 1981-82 when interest rates were 22 percent. That was pretty tough, and they stayed there for two years − that was very brutal,” he said. “Then there were a couple recessions along the way, like the last one in 2008, where business dropped off by about one-third but then slowly came back. Over the years we’ve seen a lot ... 40 years is a long time to see all that, but it has been a pretty enjoyable time.”
Bubnich said for the past two years he looked into selling the business instead of just selling the inventory and closing down the business, but it didn’t work out that way.
It’s a hard business to sell, Bubnich said. As small as they were, they carried up to $1.5 million in inventory, and the building is worth $600,000, so it’s costly for someone to obtain a loan to purchase the business.
“The employees didn’t want to do that, and the other dealers in the area were reluctant to buy in Tomah for some reason. It would have been great if somebody would have taken it over, but that didn’t happen,” he said. “The only other alternative is to sell the inventory down and close it and sell the property. It would have been nice, but small town businesses are very hard to sell, you don’t get a premium for the business.”
Bubnich said he was willing to just let somebody take it over for just the assets, which would be the building and land, but nobody stepped up.
Bubnich said he’s going to miss some aspects of the business, namely the staff, many of whom had been with the company for 10-25 years.
“We have a core group that feel like family ... they did a nice job for us, and we’re going to miss those guys,” he saud,
Despite that, Bubnich said he’s ready for retirement.
“I’ve had a couple years to think about it in the last two years ... I’ve tried to explore somebody else to take over the business, but I’m going to be 63 this fall, and I would like to travel,” he said. “I’ve kept an RV for myself, and in the winter time, rather than shoveling and plowing around campers, I hope to be down somewhere south where I can enjoy the weather a little bit and get out of town for a little while.”
He’s also looking forward to not having to work six days a week.
“It’s going to be kind of nice to get up on Saturday morning and not think about coming to work,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll miss some parts of the business and some of the people, but I think after 40 years it’s a good time for me to bow out. I am excited for the future.”
