Two new features are coming to the 2019 Budweiser Super National Truck and Tractor Pull June 20-22 at Tomah's Recreation Park.
One is the addition of live music between the afternoon and evening sessions on Friday and Saturday in the beer garden. Julie Zebro, Monroe County Agricultural Society marketing director, said the bands will be part of the annual Salute to the Military on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.
"For the pre-show we're going to be having music in the grand stand arena prior to the motorcycle parade starting," Zebro said.
The band is High Mileage from Viroqua.
Also new will be military vehicles on display provided by the Army National Guard unit based in Onalaska.
The National Guard will also be part of the Salute to the Military, Zebro said, and the vehicles will remain at Recreation Park all weekend for people to view.
The 2019 show also marks the second year with the elimination of the Sunday shows. Response to the change was positive by both fans and pullers, Zebro said.
She said the schedule change gives fans and pullers more time to explore and participate in other activities in the area and allows them time to travel at a leisurely pace.
"If we did Sunday, that would be seven pulls in a weekend. People are tired and can lose focus, and you don’t ever want anybody to get hurt," she said. "I think for everybody concerned it was good thing."
Zebro said she is excited for the event.
"Adrenaline is beginning to flow a bit," she said. "By Monday or Tuesday I should be pretty well charged up."
The first show will start at 7 p.m. Thursday. The afternoon shows Friday and Saturday will begin at noon, and the evening shows will begin at 7 p.m.
Fan Appreciation Day is Thursday at 7 p.m., and any fan who brings a receipt from Kwik Trip to a ticket booth will receive $5 off the ticket price.
The Pullers Kids Klub will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and is open to children 14 and under. Free t-shirts, lunch, beverages and driver autographs are available at the event. Up to three children, age 14 and under, can attend the Friday noon show free with a paid adult. Over 500 children participated in 2018.
Friday evening is the annual Salute to the Military motorcycle parade. All active and retired military personnel who provide a military ID will receive a reduced ticket price of $15 to either show on Friday.
Saturday, just prior to the afternoon show, is the annual salute to the American farmer.
