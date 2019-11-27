Building report on Dec. 2 Tomah School Board agenda

The Tomah School Board will hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 2 to discuss a report on its school buildings.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

During its regular meeting Nov. 18, the board heard a presentation from HSR Associates that analyzed every school building in the district. Except for the Kupper Center and Montessori school, all of the district's facilities were built between 1937 and 1990, and the report says several buildings have outdated designs and a lack of outdoor green space and parking. The Montessori school wasn't originally constructed as a school building, and there is no record of its building date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The report says the district has very little open space in any of its buildings for a "collaborative learning environment." The report contains no recommendations for new construction or additions but did recommend convening a "community task force" to examine the district's needs.

HSR reported that the district's school buildings are well-maintained, and none require any emergency maintenance.

The board will also discuss the process for hiring the next superintendent. Cindy Zahrte announced her resignation after 10 years on the job, effective June 30, 2020.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.