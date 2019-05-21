Tomah High School’s building trades students recently got to see one of Tomah’s largest building projects when they took a tour of the new Tomah Health facility.
Students heard from Market & Johnson field engineer Marcus Schindler, who explained construction of Tomah Health.
Tomah High School technical education instructor Dan Wall said the tour was an excellent opportunity for his students to get hands-on experience.
“It’s great to see a project like this and get a behind-the-scenes view of the facility,” said Wall. “Hopefully these students will get a chance to be part of a similar project like this someday,” Wall said.
Hospital officials say construction on the new hospital, located on Gopher Drive, is on schedule and on budget with the first patient day scheduled Oct. 2.
The public can view a drone video of the site, along with internal photos of the building on the hospital’s website at tomahhospital.org.
