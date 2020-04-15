Burglary results in three Monroe County District Attorney referrals

Police were called to a Grosbeak Avenue address, where nearly $4,000 worth of tools and sporting goods, including a Savage model hunting rifle, were reported missing. A witness told police he had seen Butterfuss on the property two weeks prior to the burglary. The day after the witness noticed the items missing, he received a text from Butterfuss denying he had stolen anything. The witness thought the text was odd because the burglary had not yet been reported to police. The witness also told he saw Facebook photos from Butterfuss with a large amount of cash and a weed trimmer in the background that looked similar to the one that was missing.