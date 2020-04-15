Burglary results in three Monroe County District Attorney referrals

Three people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a report of a Nov. 8 burglary in the town of Tomah.
- Spencer D. Darge, 34, Tomah, was referred for burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.
- Taylor J. Butterfuss, 29, Tomah, was referred for receiving stolen property and obstructing an officer.
- John M. Rommel, 27, Sparta, was referred for receiving stolen property.
Police were called to a Grosbeak Avenue address, where nearly $4,000 worth of tools and sporting goods, including a Savage model hunting rifle, were reported missing. A witness told police he had seen Butterfuss on the property two weeks prior to the burglary. The day after the witness noticed the items missing, he received a text from Butterfuss denying he had stolen anything. The witness thought the text was odd because the burglary had not yet been reported to police. The witness also told he saw Facebook photos from Butterfuss with a large amount of cash and a weed trimmer in the background that looked similar to the one that was missing.
The report says police obtained a search warrant for Butterfuss’ phone and identified three of the 14 missing items that were pictured.
Police tracked the rifle to an Eau Claire pawn shop and confirmed that Rommel pawned it, reclaimed it two days later and sold it to a Holmen pawn shop Dec. 23. Rommel told police he obtained the rifle from Darge and knew it was stolen. Rommel said Darge informed him that he could repay a loan from Rommel and implied that items sold after the burglary supplied the funds.
The report says Rommel gave police tips on who purchased the stolen property, which led to the recovery of five of the items.
Police later interviewed Darge and Butterfuss. Darge reportedly told police he knew the property was stolen but denied being part of the break-in. He admitted to selling two of the stolen items.
Butterfuss denied being part of the break-in or knowing the items were stolen. The search of Butterfuss’ phone flagged a phone number that led to the recovery of four more missing items.
