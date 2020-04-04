Burning permits are suspended In Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has suspended all burning permits until further notice.

All burning of debris in barrels, burning of debris piles on the ground, grass or wooded areas was prohibited as of March 27. Cooking and warming fires are still allowed but are being discouraged.

Burning permits are required by the DNR in many parts of the state to conduct burning outdoors. Burning permits are also required by the in forest fire protection areas when the ground is not completely snow-covered.

DNR burning permits do not apply within incorporated cities and villages. Many municipalities have their own burning permit requirements. Many towns also have their own separate burning restrictions. The DNR encourages people to check with their local municipality before any burning.

The action is intended to reduce the frequency of wildfires, since the majority of wildfires in Wisconsin are caused by humans, and reduce the need for firefighters and other first responders to make contact with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

