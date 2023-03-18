The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Sparta Area School District to host its second annual career, job and education fair Thursday, May 4 starting at 11 a.m.

Students will be able to attend the fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with opportunities to attend workshops that focus on resume review and interview preparation.

From 3-5 p.m., the job fair will be open to the general public. The Sparta Chamber — along with the Department of Workforce Development, Western Technical College, Workforce Connections, and the Job Center of Western Wisconsin — will all be in attendance.

Businesses looking to fill immediate vacancies, add summer workers or build their talent pipeline by making connections with youth are encouraged to participate.

Job seekers are encouraged to "dress for success" and bring copies of their resumes.

For more information, contact Jamie Adams at jadams@spartan.org, by calling 608-366-3504 ext. 8208 or by emailing ceo@bikesparta.com.