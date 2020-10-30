Butzler, Carkhuff win Fort McCoy Ten-Miler

Seventy-eight runners participated during the installation’s socially distanced running of the 36th Army Ten-Miler on Oct. 11 at Fort McCoy.

A top team and top male and female runners were named at the end of the event. The top team was the Wisconsin National Guard Marathon Team. One of the team's athletes, Mason Grundy, had the best ten-miler time for a team member at 57:31. Overall, five of the team members finished in the top 10 of the event.

The top male individual non-team runner was Brian Butzler, who finished in 58:04. The top female individual, non-team runner was Mikayla Carkhuff, who finished the race in 1:22:46.

Team McCoy’s Tony Steinhoff finished third overall with a time of 1:03:04, and fellow Team McCoy member Joe Fee finished 12th at 1:14:10.

The event was held in cooperation with the overall 36th Army Ten-Miler, Virtual Edition. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers cleared the way for installations and teams to hold their own races through the Army Ten-Miler Runner Experience.