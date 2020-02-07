Cabaret license returns to Tomah City Council agenda

The Tomah City Council will take another crack at the cabaret license for Downtown Thursday Nights.

Council members will consider the license request from the Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce during Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday's regular council meeting starting at 6:15 p.m.

The council tabled the Chamber's license request last month after questions were raised concerning the timeline for notifying neighboring residents. The downtown event closes off two blocks of Superior Avenue with live music running until 9 p.m.

The state Department of Transportation has approved street closures for the six dates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Downtown Thursday Nights is scheduled to run consecutive Thursdays from July 2 through Aug. 13 except for the week of the Monroe County Fair. Chamber executive director Tina Thompson said last month she needs approval by the February meeting to book entertainment.

In other business, the council will vote on a resolution to elevate the position of Tomah Fire Department chief from part-time to full-time. A separate resolution establishes an annual salary of $92,969. The position is held by Tim Adler, who has served in the department for 25 years and was named part-time chief in 2013.