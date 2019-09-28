The Calendar Girls Against Domestic Violence are back.
The group's second annual fund-raising calendar for Brighter Tomorrows of Monroe County goes on sale Oct. 1 to coincide with the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The theme for the 2020 calendar is "Our Hometown."
Kathy Richer, photographer and project coordinator, said the response to last year's calendar encouraged Brighter Tomorrows to print one for 2020. She said the 2019 calendar raised $2,300 and boosted awareness for Brighter Tomorrows, which works on behalf of domestic violence victims.
"The response was quite good," Richer said. "A lot of people had no clue that Brighter Tomorrows exists."
The calendar showcases local themes. For example, September features cranberries to coincide with the Warrens Cranberry Festival. Other months highlight the Oakdale Fire Department and Tomah Police Department. The calendar also contains a hotline number that victims can call for help and tips on how to leave a violent situation.
Brighter Tomorrows is a non-profit sustained by grants, donations and fund raisers. It offers counseling, advocacy and transitional housing for anyone in Monroe County seeking to escape domestic violence.
"They are there to advocate for you," Richer said. "They have all kinds of avenues to help you get out of your situation."
Calendars can be purchased at Superior Designs in Tomah, during a special Oct. 18 sale at Walmart in Tomah, at the Brighter Tomorrows fund raiser Oct. 24 and through the Brighter Tomorrows Facebook page.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
