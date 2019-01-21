SPARTA—The calendar girls are a hit.
The calendar, created to raise money for Monroe County Brighter Tomorrows, sold out its first printing of 150 copies and has a head start on selling a second printing of 50.
The project raised over $2,300 for Brighter Tomorrows, which assists victims of domestic violence.
“Everybody who is (pictured) in the calendar has either been in a domestic violence situation or knows someone who has,” said Kathy Richer, the project coordinator.
The women pictured call themselves “Calendar Girls Against Domestic Violence.” There is one picture for each of the calendar’s 13 months (January 2019 to January 2020).
Jan Bruder, program coordinator for Brighter Tommorows, said the calendar was a creative way to increase awareness and encourage people impacted by domestic violence to come forward. The calendar contains tips on how to break free of a domestic violence situation.
“I know people are talking about this,” Bruder said.
“It’s a discreet way to get the word out.”
Brighter Tomorrows assists victims of domestic violence with a 24-hour crisis hotline, crisis intervention and legal and personal advocacy.
Richer said the calendar has been well-received by the public.
“It was very rewarding to me,” she said. “I’ve gotten so many messages saying, ‘Thank you for doing this; here’s my story.’”
The remaining calendars are $12 and can be purchased through the Monroe County Brighter Tomorrows Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.