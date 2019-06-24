A Hemet, California, man has been sentenced for distributing methamphetamine in Monroe County.
Lucas Rodriguez, 29, pleaded guilty and was sentenced June 20 in a Madison courtroom to 42 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge William W. Conley.
Rodriguez is accused of mailing two packages containing 653 grams of what law enforcement described as "almost 100 percent pure methamphetamine" from California to Tomah. Law enforcement seized both packages, which were sent in May and June 2018.
Rodriguez was arrested at his home in California by federal agents and made his initial court appearance in California. A grand jury in Madison returned a sealed indictment Sept. 12.
The charge against Rodriguez was the result of an investigation conducted by the Tomah Police Department, Monroe County Joint Investigative Task Force and U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The prosecution of the case was handled by assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper.
