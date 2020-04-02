Camp Douglas man accused of using California woman's number

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Camp Douglas man is facing identity theft charges after he allegedly used a California woman’s Social Security number to gain employment.

Luis Tinoco, 31, of Camp Douglas is charged with felony identity theft for financial gain.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Jan. 24, an officer from the Napa Police Department in Napa, California, was dispatched to a residence for a report of identity theft. The officer interviewed the victim, who said she was notified by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development that her income exceeded eligibility guidelines and that she was concerned about losing her housing.

The woman was notified that her Social Security number was used at a dairy farm in Wisconsin. She told investigators she didn’t know anyone in Wisconsin and that the use of her Social Security number was fraudulent.

The victim provided the officer with a printout of her income details from HUD, which included her Social Security number. The number was linked to two dairy farms in Wisconsin. The most recent, covering 2018 and 2019, was a farm in Camp Douglas.

On Feb. 12, police made contact with one of the owners. The owner located the Social Security used by Tinoco in the farm’s employee records.