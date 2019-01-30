MAUSTON—A Camp Douglas man faces criminal charges after police say he was found in possession of methamphetamine.
Jerry Scheerer, 35, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, sex offender registry violation and two counts of felony bail jumping. He faces up to 25 years imprisonment for the first charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Mauston police officer received a call Jan. 2 to a residence on Maine Street after a suspect with multiple warrants was reported to be there.
Upon arriving at the residence, the officer met with an adult male who stated he lived there and saw the individual “a few minutes earlier.”
The officer heard a loud crash from the side of the residence and saw an adult male running from the side entry door. A Juneau County deputy caught up with the subject and tackled him to the ground.
The subject was identified as Scheerer.
A search of Scheerer yielded a “plastic baggie that was bundled with what looked to be other smaller plastic baggies and a leather wallet.” More baggies were found in a different pocket along with cigarette packs and a small digital scale.
Scheerer was transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
The larger bag contained 10 small baggies with “a clear crystal like substance… believed to (be) methamphetamine.”
The baggies each contained between 0.29 grams and 2.13 grams of the substance. The substance was tested with a field test kit and showed a positive result for methamphetamine.
Scheerer’s bond conditions stated he was prohibited from possessing or consuming any controlled substances without a valid prescription.
