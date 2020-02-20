Camp Douglas woman accused of stealing lottery tickets

An employee of the New Lisbon Travel Stop allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of scratch-off lottery tickets.

Marcina Meyer, 31, Camp Douglas, is charged with felony theft of movable property greater than $10,000 but less than $100,000, and theft of movable property greater than $5,000 but less than $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Lisbon police met with the manager of the New Lisbon Travel Stop on Oct. 1, 2019, regarding a theft complaint. The manager said a store employee, identified as Meyer, stole lottery tickets from the store. The theft was discovered when comparing the number of tickets purchased from the Wisconsin Lottery to what was left in the store after accounting for sales to customers. Of $11,500 in tickets purchased from the state lottery over a two-week period, the store found $7,613 in unaccounted-for tickets.

Video surveillance clips of Meyer working showed Meyer removing lottery tickets, scratching off the bottom of the ticket, scanning the ticket, and then throwing the ticket away if not a winner. At one point Meyer had thrown away enough tickets that she had to step on the tickets in the garbage can to make room. If the tickets were winners, Meyer would cash out the winnings.