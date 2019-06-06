A Camp Douglas woman is facing two felony charges for delivery of methamphetamine after a police drug bust in New Lisbon.
Tara Scott, 33, of Camp Douglas, is charged with delivery of methamphetamine of more than three grams but less than 10 grams, and delivery of methamphetamine less than three grams.
According to the criminal complaint:
A confidential informant came forward April 30 with credible drug information and stated a willingness to purchase drugs under the supervision of law enforcement.
The informant, with police supervision, contacted Scott by phone to purchase methamphetamine. Scott told the informant that she would be willing to sell meth to the informant in New Lisbon.
After being searched for drugs by law enforcement, the informant left to meet with Scott to buy 0.4 grams of meth for $40, and then buy an additional sum for $100.
While monitored by law enforcement, the informant met with Scott in a vehicle she was driving. After the transaction, the informant returned with 0.4 grams of meth, and informed police Scott was given the $100 for an “eight ball,” which is about 3.5 grams of meth.
Later the same day, Scott contacted the informant stating she had picked up the “eight ball” of meth and was on her way to meet the informant.
After being searched again by law enforcement, the informant left to meet with Scott. She provided the informant with the aforementioned “eight ball” of meth. Police took control of the drugs once the informant returned from the controlled buy.
Police took both baggies that the informant bought to the New Lisbon Police Department, where they were tested and weighed. Both came back as positive for methamphetamine, with the first bag weighing 0.4 grams and the second bag weighing 3.5 grams.
Scott is scheduled for an initial appearance June 13 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
