Camping resumes at state parks June 10

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will reopen state campgrounds on Wednesday, June 10 with special conditions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the changes that campers and park visitors will experience beginning June 10 include:

Automatic touchless check-in.

New signs to educate visitors on recreating responsibly.

Park offices closed to the public.

Group camping, shelters and amphitheaters remain closed through June 30.

Most restrooms at state properties are now open but all other facilities will remain closed, including towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations and concessions. Equipment rentals are suspended.

No daily park and trail stickers will be sold. Admission is only through annual passes that can be purchased online or by calling 1-888-305-0398.

Park personnel are authorized to enforce capacity limits.

Visitors are asked to remain six feet apart and wear masks where social distancing is difficult.

Pewits Nest, Parfrey's Glen, Dells of the Wisconsin River and Gibraltar Rock state natural areas are still closed. Rock Island State Park is Door County is also closed due to the suspension of the Washington Island ferry.

