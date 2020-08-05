Candidate profile: Beth Ford, Monroe County Register of Deeds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OFFICE: Monroe County Register of Deeds

PARTY: Republican

STATUS: Challenger, running in Aug. 11 primary

"I was born and raised in Sparta by my parents, Mike and Cindy Hemmersbach. I have two sisters and two brothers. I graduated from Sparta High School in 2004 and went on to Western Technical College, where I earned an associate degree in finance.

My professional background mainly consists of working for a few local financial institutions and Monroe County. I was the deputy Register of Deeds for almost five years. Currently, I work in the Finance/Human Services Department, where I am the assistant finance manager and business administrator.

My husband, Bill, and I live in the town of Sparta with our daughter. Outside of work I like to spend time with family, enjoy the outdoors and watching our daughter grow. I found it rewarding to work within the Register of Deeds office. Serving our citizens and businesses to the best of my ability became a passion. I enjoy the many functions within the office.

Throughout my career, I have worked in some form of customer service whether the front line or behind the scenes. I strive to keep a positive workplace for my staff, co-workers, and customers.