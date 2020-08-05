Candidate profile: Beth Ford, Monroe County Register of Deeds

OFFICE: Monroe County Register of Deeds
PARTY: Republican
STATUS: Challenger, running in Aug. 11 primary
"I was born and raised in Sparta by my parents, Mike and Cindy Hemmersbach. I have two sisters and two brothers. I graduated from Sparta High School in 2004 and went on to Western Technical College, where I earned an associate degree in finance.
My professional background mainly consists of working for a few local financial institutions and Monroe County. I was the deputy Register of Deeds for almost five years. Currently, I work in the Finance/Human Services Department, where I am the assistant finance manager and business administrator.
My husband, Bill, and I live in the town of Sparta with our daughter. Outside of work I like to spend time with family, enjoy the outdoors and watching our daughter grow. I found it rewarding to work within the Register of Deeds office. Serving our citizens and businesses to the best of my ability became a passion. I enjoy the many functions within the office.
Throughout my career, I have worked in some form of customer service whether the front line or behind the scenes. I strive to keep a positive workplace for my staff, co-workers, and customers.
Below are a few key points that I will be bringing to the Register of Deeds office:
- A leader with a successful track record as a manager
- Experience and knowledge of all functions within the office
- Provide exceptional, friendly customer service
- The software used within the office should be the best for our customers. I will research the current software and see what other options are available for record searching
- Research will include reviewing potential options to make public record searching more available again without impacting costs to the taxpayers or budget
- Keep up-to-date with any modernizations that would benefit the office and customers
During my five years asdeputy Register of Deeds I had an essential role in the following items:
- Recording of daily documents
- Approving and issuing vital records
- Indexed recorded documents that were scanned into the system, so they could be searched online
- Prepared real estate book volumes for scanning and indexing, so they could be searched online
- Assisted with genealogy and real estate record searches
I have always enjoyed serving the residents of Monroe County. My experience and career have provided me the qualities needed to be the ideal candidate. I am looking for your support in the upcoming election to ensure I can serve you in the Register of Deeds office.
