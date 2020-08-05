You are the owner of this article.
Candidate profile: Beth Ford, Monroe County Register of Deeds
Beth Ford

OFFICE: Monroe County Register of Deeds

PARTY: Republican

STATUS: Challenger, running in Aug. 11 primary

"I was born and raised in Sparta by my parents, Mike and Cindy Hemmersbach. I have two sisters and two brothers. I graduated from Sparta High School in 2004 and went on to Western Technical College, where I earned an associate degree in finance.

My professional background mainly consists of working for a few local financial institutions and Monroe County. I was the deputy Register of Deeds for almost five years. Currently, I work in the Finance/Human Services Department, where I am the assistant finance manager and business administrator.

My husband, Bill, and I live in the town of Sparta with our daughter. Outside of work I like to spend time with family, enjoy the outdoors and watching our daughter grow. I found it rewarding to work within the Register of Deeds office. Serving our citizens and businesses to the best of my ability became a passion. I enjoy the many functions within the office.

Throughout my career, I have worked in some form of customer service whether the front line or behind the scenes. I strive to keep a positive workplace for my staff, co-workers, and customers.

Below are a few key points that I will be bringing to the Register of Deeds office:

  • A leader with a successful track record as a manager
  • Experience and knowledge of all functions within the office
  • Provide exceptional, friendly customer service
  • The software used within the office should be the best for our customers. I will research the current software and see what other options are available for record searching
  • Research will include reviewing potential options to make public record searching more available again without impacting costs to the taxpayers or budget
  • Keep up-to-date with any modernizations that would benefit the office and customers

During my five years asdeputy Register of Deeds I had an essential role in the following items:

  • Recording of daily documents
  • Approving and issuing vital records
  • Indexed recorded documents that were scanned into the system, so they could be searched online
  • Prepared real estate book volumes for scanning and indexing, so they could be searched online
  • Assisted with genealogy and real estate record searches

I have always enjoyed serving the residents of Monroe County. My experience and career have provided me the qualities needed to be the ideal candidate. I am looking for your support in the upcoming election to ensure I can serve you in the Register of Deeds office.

