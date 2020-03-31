CANDIDATE PROFILE: Craig Buswell, Monroe County Board of Supervisors, 16th District

Name: Craig Buswell

Running for: Monroe County Board of Supervisors, 16th District.

Age: 71

Background and occupation: Kendall Village Board, 28 years; Kendall Fire Department, 48 years; Monroe County Board of Supervisors, six years; chairman, Evangelical Free Church; bachelor's degree UW-Platteville in industrial technology. Work for the Toro Company as a quality control inspector.

Short statement on why you are running: I was approached to run. Some people choose to run for the county board as an extension of their Chamber of Commerce. While my first priority is to my district, I remember the title county supervisor is the county as a whole.

Issues

1) Assess the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Follow advice of county and state health departments. Leave it to the health experts. Whatever they advise, we should do.