CANDIDATE PROFILE: Craig Buswell, Monroe County Board of Supervisors, 16th District

Name: Craig Buswell
Running for: Monroe County Board of Supervisors, 16th District.
Age: 71
Background and occupation: Kendall Village Board, 28 years; Kendall Fire Department, 48 years; Monroe County Board of Supervisors, six years; chairman, Evangelical Free Church; bachelor's degree UW-Platteville in industrial technology. Work for the Toro Company as a quality control inspector.
You have free articles remaining.
Short statement on why you are running: I was approached to run. Some people choose to run for the county board as an extension of their Chamber of Commerce. While my first priority is to my district, I remember the title county supervisor is the county as a whole.
Issues
1) Assess the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Follow advice of county and state health departments. Leave it to the health experts. Whatever they advise, we should do.
2) Assess the condition of county roads. What issues are involved in funding levels? They are in bad shape, but costs per mile can be astronomical. I'm receptive to a good plan. You don't want to over-burden taxpayers.
3) What is your opinion on making Monroe County a Second Amendment sanctuary? Not high on my list, but I am OK with it.
4) How should the county proceed with Rolling Hills Nursing Home? County facilities should be located where the whole county benefits not just the minority.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!