CANDIDATE PROFILE: Dean Peterson, Tomah City Council, Eighth District

4) What is your opinion about proposed improvements to Winnebago Parks and the status of city parks in general? I am in favor of the proposed improvements to Winnebago Park provided it fits within the city’s budget. While all parks in the city are vital to family activity and recreation, Winnebago Park offers the most diversity with its proximity to Lake Tomah. The playground area is definitely in need of repairs as it has deteriorated over the years. It would be wonderful to bring it back to what it was when it was constructed. I do feel badly the plan removes the baseball field. My kids played ball there growing up, and I taught tee ball/baseball during summers there in college while working for the Rec Department, so I have a bit of a sentimental attachment. However, I do understand the need for additional areas for families to gather for picnics and celebrations. I believe the proposed renovations and new building/restrooms will be a welcome addition to the park. The additional parking and walking trail will also benefit our community. This is a large price-tag item, and we definitely have to keep it within the budgetary guidelines for the city. As I understand it, they have budgeted it out over four years with the possibility of expanding that time, if necessary.