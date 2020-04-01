CANDIDATE PROFILE: Dean Peterson, Tomah City Council, Eighth District

DEAN PETERSON
Name: Dean Peterson.
Running for: Tomah City Council, Eighth District
Age: 56
Background and occupation: I have lived in Tomah most of my life, graduating from Tomah High School in 1982. I received a B.A. in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. My wife, Gaye, and I have been married for 36 years and are blessed with three children and two grandchildren. I am a member of St. Matthew Church in Warrens and am employed at Martin Bulk Milk Service, Inc. in Wilton.
I have been active in the community being involved with One Acchord Performance Co., Inc. assisting with the box office for their performances over the past 15 years. I have also volunteered for Children’s Miracle Network fundraisers.
I have served as a member of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors since 2012. In that capacity I have served on the Economic Development and Tourism Committee, the Property and Purchasing Committee (chair for 4 years), Rolling Hills Committee and the Monroe County Health Department.
I have served as a board member for St. Matthew Church.
Short statement on why you are running: I have been a member of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors for eight years and have always had an interest in being part of the city council. I feel it is always good to have new people with new ideas in board/government positions. My experience and the knowledge that I have gained at the county level will lend itself to my being a contributing member to the City Council.
Issues
1) Assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. City officials have done an excellent job at keeping the public informed regarding the COVID-19 outbreak through social media and written media. They have also been available to answer any questions via telephone should any citizen not have access to any of the above. While not all of the solutions are ideal for everyone − i.e. pickup of garbage and size of bins, availability of office hours for city offices, etc. − we have to understand that sometimes there are small inconveniences we must endure for the good of the collective whole.
2) Assess the condition of city roads. What issues are involved in funding levels? Many of the city streets have large potholes which need to be repaired. There are also those streets which simply need to be repaved. As with any governmental body, the street repairs must fall into the city’s budget and repaired as the budget allows. The county and state are looking at ways to fund roads in the entire state. Perhaps there will be some opportunities to work with the county and state for funding in the future.
3) How effective are TIF districts in promoting economic development? TIF districts are very effective in promoting economic development. While they offer incentives to attract businesses to become a viable part of the community, it also expands the city’s tax base. The incentives are offered through low interest loans which the business pays back in increments. This allows the new business to establish themselves. When a business is successful in a city, it promotes growth and invites other potential businesses to invest in and be part of a growing community.
4) What is your opinion about proposed improvements to Winnebago Parks and the status of city parks in general? I am in favor of the proposed improvements to Winnebago Park provided it fits within the city’s budget. While all parks in the city are vital to family activity and recreation, Winnebago Park offers the most diversity with its proximity to Lake Tomah. The playground area is definitely in need of repairs as it has deteriorated over the years. It would be wonderful to bring it back to what it was when it was constructed. I do feel badly the plan removes the baseball field. My kids played ball there growing up, and I taught tee ball/baseball during summers there in college while working for the Rec Department, so I have a bit of a sentimental attachment. However, I do understand the need for additional areas for families to gather for picnics and celebrations. I believe the proposed renovations and new building/restrooms will be a welcome addition to the park. The additional parking and walking trail will also benefit our community. This is a large price-tag item, and we definitely have to keep it within the budgetary guidelines for the city. As I understand it, they have budgeted it out over four years with the possibility of expanding that time, if necessary.
It’s certain that the other parks will need attention at some point in the future. For the most part, I think the smaller parks are in fairly good condition. It is my opinion that Winnebago Park has the largest need at this time for improvements as it probably has the most traffic from citizens and visitors.
