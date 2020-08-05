Candidate profile: Deb Brandt, Monroe County Register of Deeds

"I’ve been working hard as your Register of Deeds since first being elected in 2012. I’m a life-long Monroe County resident, was raised on a dairy farm in the town of Sparta, and I currently reside in the town of Little Falls on our century family farm. I am married to Dale Brandt, and we have two adult sons and a charming grandson. I am the daughter of Anita (Schanhofer) and the late Sherwin Giraud.