Candidate profile: Deb Brandt, Monroe County Register of Deeds

OFFICE: Monroe County Register of Deeds
PARTY: Republican
STATUS: Incumbent, running in Aug. 11 primary
"I’ve been working hard as your Register of Deeds since first being elected in 2012. I’m a life-long Monroe County resident, was raised on a dairy farm in the town of Sparta, and I currently reside in the town of Little Falls on our century family farm. I am married to Dale Brandt, and we have two adult sons and a charming grandson. I am the daughter of Anita (Schanhofer) and the late Sherwin Giraud.
"I’ve been a member of the Republican Party since 2012. I am a department head, member of the Wisconsin Register of Deeds Association, president-appointed historian for WRDA, member of the WRDA help desk for all 72 counties, member of the Monroe County Land Information Council, and I’m a Wisconsin County Constitutional Officer.
"I’ve worked with real estate records and Wisconsin Statutes for over 33 total years as follows:
- Over 7½ years as your current Register of Deeds
- Ten years as a title examiner at Monroe County Title having worked for Paul and Nancy Oswald
- Sixteen years as a legal assistant for attorney Ralph Osborne and his firm
"I hold an administrative role required for filing vital records with the state Vital Records Office and issue copies of those records pursuant to Chapter 69 Wis. Stats.
"I have meticulously prepared seven annual budgets for the Register of Deeds office, created/accepted RFPs, hired and cross-trained staff, completed employee evaluations, successfully worked with county board supervisors to pass resolutions, and worked tirelessly to build our office to be the most efficient self-supporting Register of Deeds office state-wide. Here are some of my implemented upgrades:
- Revamped our department web page by adding helpful links and forms
- Enabled remote access to recorded real estate records
- Protected /preserved historical tract books by having them digitized
- Protected/preserved recorded documents by having them digitized, indexed and remotely accessible
- Protected /preserved all recorded confidential DD-214s by having them digitized
- Enabled efficient recording for business partners
- Implemented a new recording system resulting in efficiency with recording, indexing and searching
- Offered customers convenient ways of paying for purchases by debit and/or credit card
- Implemented free property fraud alerts
- Enabled the ability to electronically request vital records
"My legal experience, commitment, dedication, passion for profession and past accomplishments are just a few reasons why your vote to re-elect Deb Brandt as your Monroe County Register of Deeds is the right vote."
