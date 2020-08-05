Candidate profile: Debbie Carney, Monroe County treasurer

"I have created almost every Excel document used in my office to help mainstream productivity. I assist the public with land descriptions, valuations, ownership, addresses, mapping, and tax status questions. I train municipal treasurers on the tax collection program. I assist town, village and city clerks and treasurers, as needed, with such things as mill rates, settlements, and tax collection. I calculate and print all tax bills. I handle lottery credit certification county-wide. There are many more responsibilities of the county treasurer too numerous to mention, and I have done every job.

"During this COVID-19 pandemic, I have worked with the Wisconsin County Treasurer’s Association regarding resources and funding as well as supervising office operations and personnel to make the county treasurer’s office the safest it can be.

"I hope the residents of Monroe County vote for me because I am the most experienced candidate and have dedicated my career working for the taxpayers of Monroe County. I genuinely enjoy working with the public and getting to know the residents of Monroe County. I believe in innovation and new ideas if they are not costly to the taxpayers. I am the only candidate endorsed by retired county treasurer Annette Erickson."

