Candidate profile: Debbie Carney, Monroe County treasurer

OFFICE: Monroe County treasurer
PARTY: Republican
STATUS: Incumbent, running in Aug. 11 primary
"I grew up in Monroe County and live in Tomah. I attended elementary school in Sparta before my parents moved to Tomah. I am a graduate of Tomah High School.
"After high school I attended Western Technical College and earned a degree in accounting, graduating with honors.
"I have been married 33 years to my husband, Bill, who teaches history. We have a daughter, Cassie, who is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and pursuing a degree in social work. In my free time I enjoy fishing, reading, watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, as well as spending time with my family and friends.
"I have worked for Monroe County for 34 years. I am the only person to have held all three positions in the county treasurer’s office — treasurer clerk, deputy teasurer and currently county treasurer. A few of my job duties as county treasurer include collecting and recording real estate taxes and depository for all county funds. I am working on scanning old tax rolls for safe keeping and future use and investing funds at the highest available return according to federal, state and county laws while keeping those funds safely insured.
"I have created almost every Excel document used in my office to help mainstream productivity. I assist the public with land descriptions, valuations, ownership, addresses, mapping, and tax status questions. I train municipal treasurers on the tax collection program. I assist town, village and city clerks and treasurers, as needed, with such things as mill rates, settlements, and tax collection. I calculate and print all tax bills. I handle lottery credit certification county-wide. There are many more responsibilities of the county treasurer too numerous to mention, and I have done every job.
"During this COVID-19 pandemic, I have worked with the Wisconsin County Treasurer’s Association regarding resources and funding as well as supervising office operations and personnel to make the county treasurer’s office the safest it can be.
"I hope the residents of Monroe County vote for me because I am the most experienced candidate and have dedicated my career working for the taxpayers of Monroe County. I genuinely enjoy working with the public and getting to know the residents of Monroe County. I believe in innovation and new ideas if they are not costly to the taxpayers. I am the only candidate endorsed by retired county treasurer Annette Erickson."
