Candidate profile: Kevin Croninger, Monroe County District Attorney

OFFICE: Monroe County District Attorney

PARTY: Republican

STATUS: Incumbent, no challenger in Aug. 11 primary or Nov. 3 general election

Kevin Croninger has been a prosecutor for more than 10 years. He began as an assistant District Attorney in Juneau County, coming to Monroe County in April of 2011 and has been Monroe County District Attorney since January 2014.

During his six years as District Attorney, Croninger said he has prosecuted thousands of cases while focusing on "achieving strong results for victims of crime." He said the results include numerous successful prosecutions in homicide, child sexual assault, drug trafficking and many other types of cases.

In 2017, the Wisconsin Victim-Witness Professionals named Croninger as its Professional of the Year for his work fighting for victims of crime.

During his time as District Attorney, Croninger said he has led on criminal justice issues both in Monroe County and around the state. He has continued "to work closely with law enforcement to stem the tide of controlled substances being delivered to Monroe County, while also focusing on helping those afflicted by addiction by being an active member of the Monroe County Drug Treatment Court."