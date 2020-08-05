Candidate profile: Kevin Croninger, Monroe County District Attorney

OFFICE: Monroe County District Attorney
PARTY: Republican
STATUS: Incumbent, no challenger in Aug. 11 primary or Nov. 3 general election
Kevin Croninger has been a prosecutor for more than 10 years. He began as an assistant District Attorney in Juneau County, coming to Monroe County in April of 2011 and has been Monroe County District Attorney since January 2014.
During his six years as District Attorney, Croninger said he has prosecuted thousands of cases while focusing on "achieving strong results for victims of crime." He said the results include numerous successful prosecutions in homicide, child sexual assault, drug trafficking and many other types of cases.
In 2017, the Wisconsin Victim-Witness Professionals named Croninger as its Professional of the Year for his work fighting for victims of crime.
During his time as District Attorney, Croninger said he has led on criminal justice issues both in Monroe County and around the state. He has continued "to work closely with law enforcement to stem the tide of controlled substances being delivered to Monroe County, while also focusing on helping those afflicted by addiction by being an active member of the Monroe County Drug Treatment Court."
Croninger serves on several local committees regarding criminal justice issues. In 2018, he was asked to and served on the Wisconsin Legislature’s Study Committee on Police Body Cameras. His work contributed to the drafting of new guidelines and regulations regarding the use of police body cameras throughout the state of Wisconsin.
During his term, Croninger said he has continued to strive to improve the level of service provided to the citizens of Monroe County through improving the office’s efficiency and effectiveness in order to provide the citizens of Monroe County "the highest level of service possible," including converting to an electronic filing system.
Croninger said he has also addressed a staffing shortage "created by a historical failure of our state legislature to properly fund District Attorney offices" throughout the state. He said he was able to secure an additional attorney position for Monroe County which "will serve to increase the level of service the Monroe County District Attorney’s office can provide to the citizens of Monroe County." He said "strong results achieved in cases under (his) leadership send a strong message to criminals that if they commit a crime in Monroe County there are going to be significant consequences."
