Tomah City Council District 8 seat is on the April 2 spring election ballot.
The seat will be for a two-year term.
Incumbent Wayne Kling was appointed to the position in May 2016 after former council representative Nellie Pater was elected mayor. Kling is being challenged by Donna Evans.
Kling is a lifelong resident of Tomah, with the exception of his 30-year service in the U.S. Army from which he retired with the rank of sergeant. He is a 1963 graduate of Tomah High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for three years.
Kling works security at the Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy and at a group home, The Hollister House.
He is a widower and has six adult children.
In the community Kling is the vice president of Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum, historian for the Area Community Theatre, a member of the Monroe-Juneau-Jackson Genealogical Workshop, a member of the American Legion, a member of Disabled American Veterans and a member of Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War.
Kling decided to run for re-election because he wants to finish the projects he’s involved with.
“There are many like the Boy Scout Cabin, the Junior ROTC Program for the (Tomah) School Board,” he said. “I want to make sure anything that I was involved with, that the Historical Preservation Committee is on solid ground, to know that things are being done for the improvement of the historical buildings.”
If elected, Kling hopes to keep Tomah moving forward and get more people involved with the council.
“I hope the council will work together and think positively for the growth and progression of Tomah,” he said. “I think that Tomah needs more community involvement ... I’d like to see the council chambers filled to capacity so that the people can voice their concerns.”
Evans is a native of the Tomah area and a graduate of Tomah High School. Following high school, she attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where she received a degree in agriculture education.
She taught at a school in Spencer for a year before moving back to Tomah, where she was a substitute teacher in the school district until she was offered a job at the then Tomah VA Credit Union, which would become R.I.A. Federal Credit Union.
Evans has been the Wisconsin branch manager for Tomah and Fort McCoy R.I.A. Credit Union since 1990.
Evans lives with her husband of 35 years, Greg, and their two dogs. They have two adult children.
In the community Evans has been president of the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce, involved in youth sports as treasurer for Tomah Youth Hockey for 10-15 years and is a former member of the Tomah Lioness Club. She plans to join the Tomah Rotary Club. She has also been involved with the Remembering Jesse Parker races, helps with the annual Easter egg hunt, collects toys for the Lions Toys for Tots and has helped collect food for Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.
Evans decided to run because she felt like it was the right time and wanted to get more involved with city government.
“I want to help see our town move forward in a positive direction, and I felt I could be a voice with an opinion and some of my ideas, and it was time for me to be involved and start doing that now,” she said.
If elected, Evans said she doesn’t have any single thing she wants to accomplish.
“I want to help ... see our downtown grow, help filling our businesses here and try to find a way to get our residents to support them,” she said. “(I want) to keep our parks and our Lake Tomah active and revitalized ... I’d like to see how we could regenerate everybody to be excited about our town and want to participate and be involved in it. I want to see Tomah grow and be a progressive community.”
Issues addressed by the candidates include:
TIDs/downtown development
Kling supports the TIDs. He said they’re an important tool, but there is a risk factor involved. He said the city is essentially taking out loans in the beginning stages to get projects going.
“Right now in Tomah, there’s a lot of thinking on building, expanding, buying land,” he said. “Tomah’s in a stage now where growth and progressiveness is very important.”
Evans said she’s still learning about TIDs but finds them very interesting and that they could be beneficial to the city.
“There are risks, but I think we’re a conservative town, but we can’t be too conservative,” she said. “We have to try to take risks to see what we can do and I think the rehabilitation TID for downtown is going to be very beneficial.”
Ambulance building
Evans believes a new building is necessary, but the train tracks in the middle of the city are a cause of concern. She thinks it’s a good idea for a new building to be located by the hospital but believes like there should be a satellite station at the north end of town.
“I think there’s going to need to be two areas in the town where the main one would be in that area and a small staffing area on this,” she said.
Kling believes the Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Fire Department should join forces and build a building together.
“What I think should happen is that the fire department and the ambulance service should collaborate with one another and make one facility and support each other ... I think it would be cost effective,” he said. “I think things will work out.”
Streets
Kling said the roads are bad due to the rough winter but knows they are a priority of the Public Works Department.
“The state of the roads is not good,” he said. “But my understanding is that that’s a priority project, but it will take some time to do it.”
Evans said that right now the roads are terrible and are in need of repair.
“I think we need to find that in our budget to start repairing some of the roads,” she said. “Unfortunately with the moisture that gets under the roads is bad … there are a lot of streets in Tomah that need to be fixed.”
Taxes
Everyone wants lower taxes, Evans said, but she believes that the city does a good job of keeping them reasonable.
“I think the city does a very good job with their budget ... trying to keep the taxes as low as possible,” she said.
Kling said the city needs to be cautious of increasing taxes, but said they are comparable to other cities Tomah’s size.
“If we want our community to grow and be progressive ... we have a lot of services in the city that need supporting,” he said. “We need sometimes an increase in taxes just to support the services that the community is getting.”
ATV routes
Kling said there are options for ATV routes within city limits and they should all be considered but is cognizant of how his constituents feel about them.
There is a safety factor to consider, and Kling is concerned that the city could be sued if there is an accident within the city.
Evans said more research is needed and that town hall meetings should be held to explain the situation to residents.
Future of Recreation Park
It’s a wonderful facility, Evans said. She hopes more people can be motivated to use it.
“We have a great facility there ... and I would like to see if we could utilize it more,” she said.
Kling agrees. He believes there is room for improvement.
“Right now Rec. Park is being utilized by a lot of different organizations ... I think Rec. Park is being very productive,” he said. “There are ideas of having a rec. center and sports complex in the future.”
