The Tomah City Council District 1 seat is on the April 2 spring election ballot.
The seat will be for a two-year term.
Incumbent Mary Ann Komiskey has served as Tomah city council member for District 1 since April 2015. She ran unopposed for the seat after incumbent Bobby King did not seek re-election.
She has resided in Tomah for 45 years but is originally from just outside of Pittsburgh. She attended Apollo High School, where she graduated in 1959.
Following high school Komiskey moved to Washington, D.C., where she attended George Washington University part-time for two years while working full-time for the government.
Komiskey worked for the Pentagon before moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia, where she worked for the JAG office for the Marine Corps. She remained there until moving to Tomah and working at Fort McCoy, where she remained until her retirement.
Outside of retirement, Komiskey worked as the director of an adult day care program, technical writer for Best Technology and as a freelance writer for the Monroe County Democrat.
In the community Komiskey is the president of a women’s group at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church in Tomah and is on the parish council. In the past she served on the Tomah School Board for six years and was the secretary for the gifted and talented program in its pilot year.
Komiskey said she's seeking re-election because she enjoys being part of the council.
"I enjoy problem solving, I enjoy working with the underdog, and I enjoy seeing the city moving forward and I want to be part of it," she said.
If elected, Komiskey hopes to make the community more comfortable with being involved with the city government. She also hopes to create a finance committee.
“We do the budget once a year, and I think ... we really need to be more familiar with the budget,” she said. “So if we had a finance committee, it could keep us abreast throughout the year.”
Adam Gigous has lived in Tomah for 28 years, moving from Plattville in 1991 after his mother's job with a phone company transferred her to Tomah. He is a graduate of Tomah High School.
Following high school Gigous attended Western Technical College for two years before transferring to Viterbo University, where he received his bachelor's degree in computer information systems in 2011. He works as an information technology teacher at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids.
Gigous lives with his wife, Sara, and their two children, a daughter 10, and son, 7.
Outside of work Gigous has been an assistant coach for the Tomah High School varsity boys soccer team for the past five years prior. This year he will return to coaching Tomah Youth Soccer.
Gigous decided to run for council because he wants to be involved with directing the development of Tomah.
"There are a lot of things going on, especially when we're talking about things such as TIDs, downtown revitalization, those sorts of things," he said. "These decisions that we're making now are really going to define ... our city going forward, and I want to be a part of that process that helps the city grow."
If elected, Gigous hopes to help Tomah grow.
"I would like to see us work even more with the Chamber of Commerce to help encourage tourism, to work with our local businesses and things like that," he said. "At the end of the two years I'd like to at least have a really strong direction in where our emergency services plans are going."
Issues addressed by the candidates include:
TIDs/downtown development
Komiskey said she is not in favor of using TID districts because she believes they are risky. However, she does want to find ways to help the city grow.
"I do think TIDs can be worked, they can be successful, but it depends on how much money you have to put into the TID ... It's very costly, so we have to be careful that we're not spending more than we can ever think of coming back with," she said.
She said it's important to have a downtown where "people are coming in, spending money."
"I do think we need to help downtown business be successful," Komiskey said. "Wheen the businesses are happy and the people are happy, then you have a happy community."
Gigous said the TIDs and downtown development are important. He said if managed correctly, they can be a vehicle to increase the tax base and improve the image the city presents.
"I think largely I'm a fan of the TIDs," he said. "Having that money available so that businesses downtown can update, modernize ... and in turn that gets reassessed, and that raises the tax base. Hopefully we can build this cycle of improving our properties and, in the same turn, get money back that we can redistribute to things like fixing our infrastructure, street lights and so on."
Ambulance building
Gigous said it's a complicated problem in terms of location, but it's something the city needs. He would like to see the ambulance service team up with the fire department to construct a new building.
"I wonder if there's any way we could take the ambulance service and fire service and have them find a way to do some joint operations in terms of building space (now) to offset the problem a little later on, a handful of years down the line," He said.
Komiskey would like to see the new building placed on the north side of town, but acknowledged there's no easy answer.
"I'd like to see it on the north side simply because those trains can sometimes be 15 minutes long, and that's a long time in an emergency, and that's the only way we can get through from the north," she said. "The ideal situation would be to have it on the south side but have a satellite station where they just have an ambulance manned on the north side. We definitely have a problem with the railroad tracks."
Streets
Komiskey believes the roads are terrible the past few weeks due to the harsh winter and are in dire need of repair. Outside of the winter, however, she believes the public works department does a good job with upkeep.
"I think that infrastructure should be the number one priority for Public Works," she said. "But overall I think they do a good job keeping up the roads and everything with the budgeted funds that they have to work with."
Gigous believes the roads are a problem but understands that road projects take a long time. He said it isn't something that can be done overnight.
"I think it's a problem, but I think Public Works is doing everything they can to make sure the roads are in good condition," he said. "They're making sure we're building sustainable infrastructure that will last a decent amount of time to hopefully lower the hit on taxes."
Taxes
Gigous said he doesn't have a problem with existing tax rates. He hopes growing the city and increasing the tax base will lower taxes.
"Part of me says leave taxes the way they are; the other part says raising taxes means more stuff we can do," he said. "So I think that's where downtown revitalization helps ... the city where we can generate revenue for the city though taxes without necessarily having to tax the citizens in order to get it done."
Komiskey said the taxes are a little high for a city the size of Tomah. Controlling the amount of spending is how to keep taxes low, she said.
"Of course we all want lower taxes; that's where I feel like we really have to control the spending," she said. "We have to be careful with these TIDs because we're borrowing money and then the taxpayers are paying for those loans until the TIDs start making money. So in that interim period until they start getting money in the TIDs, we really have to be careful so we're not spending more than we have coming in."
ATV routes
Komiskey is against ATV usage within the city. She believes they belong on trails, not city streets, and represent a safety hazard because of the proposed route locations. She said there aren't enough patrol officers to enforce compliance.
Gigous said the city should hold some open forums so city officials can hear from the residents about what they want to see happen. Whatever decision is made, Gigous said the city should do it for the right reasons with data behind the decision and the city residents input.
Future of Recreation Park
Gigous believes the facility is something that should be developed.
"I think Rec Park is a definite card up our sleeve in the city of Tomah for tourism and enticing people to come to the city and do stuff," he said. "I think it's definitely something that should be developed and we're doing excellent work now, and I'd like to see it expanded for sure if we can."
Komiskey siad Recreation Park is in a good facility and nothing needs to be done to it right now.
"I don't think we should be reaching out for loans or anything to support Rec Park," she said. "I think at this point we need to be careful, because if you look at a city the size of La Crosse, they have a lot larger park and sometimes they're having trouble paying for the events that are coming in. I think right now we're fine until we have a better tax base."
