CANDIDATE PROFILE: Mike Murray, Tomah mayor

Name: Mike Murray

Age: 53

Background and occupation: Incumbent Tomah mayor; owner, Murray’s On Main.

Short statement on why you are running: I want to continue to help to the city to progress and prosper.

Issues:

1) Assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Our city department heads have done an amazing job of keeping us apprised of what is occurring within their specific areas, which gives us a clear picture of how to react if needed. The city clerk's office has gone above and beyond in coping with a very stressful and unprecedented election situation.

2) Assess the condition of city roads. What issues are involved in funding levels? Roads are roads ... we live in Wisconsin, where every weather season creates a new problem ... unfortunately money is not always available to keep up with the rapidly changing needs.

3) How effective are TIF districts in promoting economic development? When handled and managed properly, they can have a huge impact on growth.

4) What is your opinion about proposed improvements to Winnebago Park and the status of city parks in general? Money will always be a factor. If we have the funds, improvements are a wonderful thing. If funds aren’t available we will have to make due with what is there.

