Candidate profile: Mindy Hemmersbach, Monroe County treasurer

OFFICE: Monroe County treasurer
PARTY: Republican
STATUS: Challenger, running in Aug. 11 primary
"I have worked in the treasurer's office for the past 3½ years as the treasurer's clerk, and I am currently the deputy treasurer. Previously, I worked in the banking industry for 10 years, and those skills played an integral role in my daily job duties.
"I was born and raised in Sparta, where I reside today with my family. I am married to Tony Hemmersbach, and we have two children, Lorelai and Blake. I am currently a co-leader for my daughter's Girl Scout troop allowing me to demonstrate my servant leadership strengths. For five-plus years, I have been volunteering for the Sparta Area Cancer Society's Poker Run and Cancer Walk, which has been a rewarding and personal journey that I treasure.
"I find it fulfilling to work with the public of Monroe County and assist with real estate tax needs. My organizational skills and attention to detail have been beneficial in creating instructional manuals for positions held ensuring procedures are followed. In the past 3½ years, I have restructured and reorganized our work area and back room, creating a favorable layout for our team.
"Customer service has always been a primary focus, and if granted the position, it would be a focal point of training for employees. Being punctual and readily available are important to this position, and I am up for the challenge. I would enjoy making this professional establishment my career.
"I believe my work ethic and work experience make me a great fit for this position. I would appreciate your support in the upcoming election to be your next Monroe County treasurer."
