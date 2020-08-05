Candidate profile: Mindy Hemmersbach, Monroe County treasurer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OFFICE: Monroe County treasurer

PARTY: Republican

STATUS: Challenger, running in Aug. 11 primary

"I have worked in the treasurer's office for the past 3½ years as the treasurer's clerk, and I am currently the deputy treasurer. Previously, I worked in the banking industry for 10 years, and those skills played an integral role in my daily job duties.

"I was born and raised in Sparta, where I reside today with my family. I am married to Tony Hemmersbach, and we have two children, Lorelai and Blake. I am currently a co-leader for my daughter's Girl Scout troop allowing me to demonstrate my servant leadership strengths. For five-plus years, I have been volunteering for the Sparta Area Cancer Society's Poker Run and Cancer Walk, which has been a rewarding and personal journey that I treasure.

"I find it fulfilling to work with the public of Monroe County and assist with real estate tax needs. My organizational skills and attention to detail have been beneficial in creating instructional manuals for positions held ensuring procedures are followed. In the past 3½ years, I have restructured and reorganized our work area and back room, creating a favorable layout for our team.