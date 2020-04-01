CANDIDATE PROFILE: Nellie Pater, Tomah mayor

Name: Nellie Pater
Running for: Tomah mayor
Age: 62
Background and occupation: Although I am not a native resident of Tomah, I feel it is appropriate to say Tomah has been my home for 27 years. I was born and raised in Chicago, where my parents owned their own businesses. I am one of seven children. I later married, and my husband joined the Army so I had the incredible opportunity to travel all over the world. In 1980 while he was stationed overseas In Frankfurt, Germany, I was offered a position with the Army Logistics Team in Frankfurt.
We later returned stateside, where I was offered a job at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, but due to post closures at Fort Sheridan, I transferred and took a position at Fort McCoy. My husband Tony and I were looking for a place to raise our children. We found Tomah had everything we were looking for − safe, friendly and progressive community. My three children are all grown and pursuing their own careers in accounting, healthcare and education.
I am employed with the Department of the Army serving our men and women in the military as well as their families in various positions for 40 years. My husband Tony has worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a postal carrier in Tomah for 26 years. I am a faithful member of Queen of the Apostles Church. I enjoy volunteering for various community fundraisers, and I will continue to serve in my community whenever needed.
I have multiple terms as a council representative in city government, serving alongside past mayors John Rusch, Chuck Ludeking, Ed Thompson and Shannon Hough. I also was involved in the hiring of two successful city administratora to help energize the future of Tomah. When serving as a council representative in my district for my constituents, I was their voice when it came to their concerns.
As past mayor of Tomah, I approved the annual budget, dealt with personnel issues, reviewed proposed contacts, audited bills and made recommendations to the city council and department’s heads. I updated the community and businesses on what is happening at the city level. I made recommendations to the council on appropriate action for miscellaneous business. But my passion was to serve the citizens in this community listening to their concerns and bring a positive approach in moving our city forward.
Statement on why your are running: I am seeking office of mayor because I want to be actively involved in the day-to-day decisions on how taxpayers’ money should be spent. I want to see a better dialog between department heads, council representative and committees on city issues. I would like to see open discussion on what city projects are necessary and which city projects can wait. I want to address the condition of city roads, bring forth a construction plan for an ambulance and fire department facility, address Tomah citizens’ concerns on property taxes and water sewer rates and focus on a better relationship between council representatives and their constituents. My goals will be to present Tomah in a positive manner to bring forth fundamental changes for a stronger future for the city of Tomah.
1) Assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. I feel they have responded well. This is a completely new threat that they never prepared for. I think their response has been on-time and appropriate. They are working with the state and county to help prevent the spread. That’s all anyone can do right now.
2. Assess the condition of city roads. What issues are involved in funding levels? Answer: As we all know ACT 10 put cities on an expenditure restraint. If we can’t levy for funds, then we have to do the best we can with what we have. When I was mayor, I sat on Public Works Commission also. We began to implement chip sealing to extend road life. Even that is limited to budget needs throughout the departments. It would be something I would look at as mayor to see how we could improve the roads around the city.
3. How effective are TIF districts in promoting economic development? They are doing pretty well. I know that the new building downtown would not have happened without TIF assistance. Mill Haven probably would not have been built here either without the incentives. I would like to see the south end of town move a bit quicker, but I’m fairly sure it will in time now that the Hospital complex is up and running.
4. What is your opinion about proposed improvements to Winnebago Parks and the status of city parks in general? We have a great Parks and Recreation program, and Director Joe Protz does a great job running it. I think our parks make Tomah appealing to all ages of people and help attract new citizens. I have not been involved with the Winnebago Park project but would be very open to working with it as mayor. It’s one of our most popular parks and any improvements to it would be a good investment.
