CANDIDATE PROFILE: Nellie Pater, Tomah mayor

1) Assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. I feel they have responded well. This is a completely new threat that they never prepared for. I think their response has been on-time and appropriate. They are working with the state and county to help prevent the spread. That’s all anyone can do right now.

2. Assess the condition of city roads. What issues are involved in funding levels? Answer: As we all know ACT 10 put cities on an expenditure restraint. If we can’t levy for funds, then we have to do the best we can with what we have. When I was mayor, I sat on Public Works Commission also. We began to implement chip sealing to extend road life. Even that is limited to budget needs throughout the departments. It would be something I would look at as mayor to see how we could improve the roads around the city.

3. How effective are TIF districts in promoting economic development? They are doing pretty well. I know that the new building downtown would not have happened without TIF assistance. Mill Haven probably would not have been built here either without the incentives. I would like to see the south end of town move a bit quicker, but I’m fairly sure it will in time now that the Hospital complex is up and running.

4. What is your opinion about proposed improvements to Winnebago Parks and the status of city parks in general? We have a great Parks and Recreation program, and Director Joe Protz does a great job running it. I think our parks make Tomah appealing to all ages of people and help attract new citizens. I have not been involved with the Winnebago Park project but would be very open to working with it as mayor. It’s one of our most popular parks and any improvements to it would be a good investment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.