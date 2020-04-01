CANDIDATE PROFILE: Ron Luethe, Monroe County Board of Supervisors, Ninth District

4) How should the county proceed with Rolling Hills Nursing Home? In the April 2019 referendum 65% of citizens in Monroe County voted to have a county-run nursing home. Unfortunately, the county board missed an opportunity in that referendum to ask its citizens where they wanted it to be built. Issues to consider: The county owns the land at the proposed site across the road from the existing nursing home. The county supports the operation of the nursing home in many ways, including building maintenance, information technology (IT) and finance through the county treasurer. These are readily available at the county seat and moving it to another location would increase costs (in time, personnel, and mileage) to support the nursing home in the long-term. We must also consider that 80% of the current residents of the nursing home are from the Sparta area and points north, south and west, whereas 20% are from the Tomah area and points east. The impact to the current residents and the workforce within the nursing home also needs to be considered.