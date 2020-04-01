CANDIDATE PROFILE: Ron Luethe, Monroe County Board of Supervisors, Ninth District

Name: Ron Luethe
Running for: Monroe County Board of Supervisors, Ninth District.
Age: 65
Background and occupation: Raised on a dairy farm in south-central Monroe County. 1973 graduate of Brookwood High School and in 1977 earned a B.S. degree in soils/resource Management from UW-Stevens Point. I am retired from the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service. Since 2016 I have served as a supervisor in the town of Ridgeville. I am a member of the Monroe County Climate Change Task Force and chair the Tri-Creeks Land Use Planning Committee.
Short statement on why you are running: I believe in the greater good that local government can provide for all citizens in District 9 and Monroe County. Through my work life and time as a town supervisor, I have proven my willingness to listen to all sides of an issue and will research issues to make the best decision.
Issues
1) Assess the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The county has done a good job in continuing to combat the COVID-19 virus by using technologies to allow employees to work from home, keeping all the essential services staffed and running, remote conferencing to allow the county board to conduct its business and educating the public on how to combat this pandemic in a meaningful way. We are in this all together!
2) Assess the condition of county roads. What issues are involved in funding levels? Like the town roads, the county road infrastructure continues to deteriorate. Levy limits set by the state controls what the local and county governments can raise to deal with the road infrastructure. State transportation aid has not kept up with the cost of road materials or the cost of inflation. It has been 14 years since Wisconsin state gas tax was last raised. Some large population city and county jurisdictions have turned to a wheel tax, but I think that would be problematic in our county. With low fuel prices, now may be the time for the state to step up and raise the gas tax but also ensure the money raised would go only to road infrastructure throughout the state.
3) What is your opinion on making Monroe County a Second Amendment sanctuary? I think the county board should have not voted on this issue. Unfortunately, the Second Amendment has been politicized and demonized by all sides of the issue. The county board is at its core a non-partisan, non-political governing body representing all citizens within the county. The county board has no jurisdiction statutorily to regulate or otherwise legislate firearms at the county level; this is a matter for the federal government and to a certain extent the state to regulate or make any laws concerning firearms. The county board should remain neutral concerning social or cultural issues.
4) How should the county proceed with Rolling Hills Nursing Home? In the April 2019 referendum 65% of citizens in Monroe County voted to have a county-run nursing home. Unfortunately, the county board missed an opportunity in that referendum to ask its citizens where they wanted it to be built. Issues to consider: The county owns the land at the proposed site across the road from the existing nursing home. The county supports the operation of the nursing home in many ways, including building maintenance, information technology (IT) and finance through the county treasurer. These are readily available at the county seat and moving it to another location would increase costs (in time, personnel, and mileage) to support the nursing home in the long-term. We must also consider that 80% of the current residents of the nursing home are from the Sparta area and points north, south and west, whereas 20% are from the Tomah area and points east. The impact to the current residents and the workforce within the nursing home also needs to be considered.
