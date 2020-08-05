Candidate profile: Shelley Bohl, Monroe County clerk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OFFICE: Monroe County Clerk

PARTY: Republican

STATUS: Incumbent, no challenger in Aug. 11 primary or Nov. 3 general election

"My name is Shelley Bohl; I am your Monroe County Clerk. I reside in the town of Sparta with my husband, Brad, and our two children. I was born and raised in the city of Sparta and have resided in Monroe County my entire life. We own two businesses within Monroe County.

"I have worked for Monroe County for 21 years, 12 of those years in which I have served as county clerk. This will be my fourth term as your Monroe County clerk.

"I have a degree in accounting with budgeting, bookkeeping and tax preparation experience. It is my duty to carry out directives of the Monroe County committees and boards; safeguard public records for administrative, legal, fiscal and historical needs that protects the civic, legal and financial interests of the county, along with establishing and maintaining controls to safeguard government assets and resources. I lead the election administration for Monroe County overseeing all federal, state and county elections, which includes maintaining vast state systems.