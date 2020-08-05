Candidate profile: Shelley Bohl, Monroe County clerk

OFFICE: Monroe County Clerk
PARTY: Republican
STATUS: Incumbent, no challenger in Aug. 11 primary or Nov. 3 general election
"My name is Shelley Bohl; I am your Monroe County Clerk. I reside in the town of Sparta with my husband, Brad, and our two children. I was born and raised in the city of Sparta and have resided in Monroe County my entire life. We own two businesses within Monroe County.
"I have worked for Monroe County for 21 years, 12 of those years in which I have served as county clerk. This will be my fourth term as your Monroe County clerk.
"I have a degree in accounting with budgeting, bookkeeping and tax preparation experience. It is my duty to carry out directives of the Monroe County committees and boards; safeguard public records for administrative, legal, fiscal and historical needs that protects the civic, legal and financial interests of the county, along with establishing and maintaining controls to safeguard government assets and resources. I lead the election administration for Monroe County overseeing all federal, state and county elections, which includes maintaining vast state systems.
"I am a member of the Wisconsin County Clerks Association, Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association, Chief Election Officer of Monroe County, chair of the Monroe County Board of Canvassers and Safety Risk Manager for Monroe County.
"It has been my mission to strive for the best interest of all Monroe County residents.
"Holding the Monroe County clerk position has been very rewarding to me. I enjoy working with the public, municipalities, Monroe County supervisors and employees of the county."
