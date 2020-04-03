CANDIDATE PROFILE: Sue Holme, Tomah City Council, Eighth District

My name is Sue Holme, and I am running for the 8th Aldermanic District for the city of Tomah.
I have been holding that seat for the past year and, honestly, it has been an honor to serve this district. The city of Tomah has been our home for the past seven years, and we have found a community that made my husband and me feel accepted and appreciated. I was born and raised in the Sparta area, went to further my education in Madison and just stayed there for 40 years. Moving back to the area was indeed a life-changing adventure. We have found a new circle of amazing friends and have been brought into an incredible arena of civic responsibility.
Over the next few years, the city of Tomah will be facing a lot of financial challenges to promote the city and bring the infrastructure to a point that makes our town a safe and secure body. We need a new fire and ambulance facility. That is an important and crucial item on our council’s radar. With the new buildings and their height requirements, our current equipment might not be capable of aiding in a fire emergency. Equipment and their housing are important to keep our city investments covered.
As you know, we are moving forward to update and enhance our parks for the use of not only our citizens but also for visitors to our community. Families will be able to more easily access our lake, enjoy the facilities and create some very lasting memories. That is the key to a successful park system.
Our city streets need some heavy duty work. We can put band aids on them for a time, but eventually the reality will set in that many will have to be torn up and redone.
Taxes are the main income for any city, and unless we encourage business growth, creative financing and alternative options, we might see an increase in our property taxes to cover these expenses. That is a reality. I hate the thought of property taxes rising. Our family budget couldn’t handle much of an increase, and I know others have concerns as well. As a council we need to move with caution and hope that we can come up with funding requirements that will enable us to put new surfaces on our city streets without breaking our budgets.
I sincerely hope that you will allow me the opportunity to serve and give me your vote of confidence.
