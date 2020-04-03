CANDIDATE PROFILE: Sue Holmen, Tomah City Council, Eighth District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My name is Sue Holme, and I am running for the 8th Aldermanic District for the city of Tomah.

I have been holding that seat for the past year and, honestly, it has been an honor to serve this district. The city of Tomah has been our home for the past seven years, and we have found a community that made my husband and me feel accepted and appreciated. I was born and raised in the Sparta area, went to further my education in Madison and just stayed there for 40 years. Moving back to the area was indeed a life-changing adventure. We have found a new circle of amazing friends and have been brought into an incredible arena of civic responsibility.

Over the next few years, the city of Tomah will be facing a lot of financial challenges to promote the city and bring the infrastructure to a point that makes our town a safe and secure body. We need a new fire and ambulance facility. That is an important and crucial item on our council’s radar. With the new buildings and their height requirements, our current equipment might not be capable of aiding in a fire emergency. Equipment and their housing are important to keep our city investments covered.